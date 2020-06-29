Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is taking his Yeezy GAP collaboration to new levels just days after announcing the partnership.

The rap heavyweight has reportedly teamed with British-Nigerian designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi for a prominent position on his squad.

According to weekend buzz, Ye has filled his design director role with the popular fashion guru.

Following Friday’s announcement, Ogunlesi went to her Instagram page to break the massive news.

According to reports, Kanye’s Yeezy brand will now land in stores across the globe. While details are still scarce, the partnership will introduce fans to Yeezy Gap with gear aimed at men, women and children.

The deal is a multiyear partnership, according to a Yeezy spokesperson.

West has been traveling to Gap’s San Francisco headquarters from his ranch in Wyoming to work on the line, which is still in its design phase, the spokesperson said.

The line won’t include footwear, a market in which Yeezy already collaborates with Adidas AG.