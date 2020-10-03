The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the federal government is constructing a rail line to link Kano with Maradi in Niger Republic, to boost Nigeria’s economy.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News correspondent, Habidah Lawal, the minister said the rail station would become an economic hub that will enhance trade with neighbouring countries.

Thee increase in the country’s population, has made it glaringly obvious that the nation requires infrastructural development in order to achieve equilibrium.

Several years of neglect has placed critical sectors of the economy such as roads, rail, power supply, in bad shape.



The recent announcement by the Federal Government of the approval of a 1.9 billion dollars, contract for a rail line that would link Nigeria to Niger Republic, in furtherance of the nation’s efforts towards infrastructural

development has created an uproar.

The 248-kilometre rail line expected to aid the transportation of crude oil in the sub region, is designed to connect three Northern states – Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states – as well as seven senatorial districts before

extending to Niger Republic.

In the midst of growing criticisms , the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi insists that the line will enable Nigeria compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries.

The minister also speaks on the 67.3 billion naira Rail line between porthacourt and Maiduguri, which has not seen the light of the day despite a contractor being paid for the project

He says the process of recovering the monies given to the contractor, is ongoing.

Many argue that the plans to link lagos to other commercial and industrial areas like Aba and onitsha, should be prioritised before the Kano-Maradi line.