Kano losses another traditional title holder, Jarman Kano, Professor Isah Hashim.

Isah Hashim died at the age of 86 after a short illness in Kano.

Details of his ailment were not available.

Isah Hashim was a professor of Political Science, administrator and an author.

He died barely 24 hours after Emir of Rano, Abubakar Tafida the second died.

He is the latest amongst in the list of the deaths of prominent people in Kano State