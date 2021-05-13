Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared Friday, May 14 as work free day to enable Muslim faithful continue with the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba announced this in a statement issued to TVC News.

He said the decision was in consideration of the fact that Wednesday, May 12, which was part of the two-day Eid holiday declared by the federal government fell within the 30 days of Ramadan period.

The governor, according to the statement, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious period that calls for sober reflection and sharing of goodwill among adherents.

He also encouraged people in the state to use the occasion, particularly during Juma’at service to pray for peace to continue to reign in the state and the country in general.