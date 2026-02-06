The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a response team to assess and coordinate intervention activities following the recent bandit attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the immediate provisio...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a response team to assess and coordinate intervention activities following the recent bandit attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the immediate provision of relief materials for the survivors of the attack in Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State, following the massacre that left over 160 residents dead.

President Tinubu gave the directives in Abuja on Thursday, following a briefing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq regarding the details of the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence assets to the communities.

In a Thursday statement signed by ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, the Nigeria Police Force condemned the violent attack that occurred on Tuesday, in the Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

In a Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the Agency, the Director-General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, directed the team from the Agency’s Minna Operations Office, which covers Kwara State, to temporarily relocate to the affected areas to conduct a detailed on-the-ground assessment of the situation and the needs of the impacted communities.

The assessment is being carried out in collaboration with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and relevant security agencies to ensure an effective, coordinated, and well-informed response.

The Agency has also arranged relief items, comprising food and non-food materials, which are already on the ground to support victims in the affected communities.

The Director-General of NEMA expressed her heartfelt sympathies to the affected communities and the Kwara State Government over the unfortunate incident and assured them of the Agency’s full support.