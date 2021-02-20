Archbishop John Onayekan has said it is wrong for the government to dialogue with the bandits, adding that the government should leave the stage if it can no longer secure the lives of the people.

Onayekan was speaking with newsmen in Minna after the ordination or the Auxiliary Bishop of Minna Diocese,

He said that government should stop pretending that they are the ones ruling as non-state actors have taken over the country.

He stated that government have no excuse for the continuous insecurity that is bedeviling parts of the country, stressing that if the government do not take a definite step, there will be a revolt that would be dangerous to the people.

The clergyman also noted that the fight against banditry and criminality in the country is not political, ethical or religious, saying it is deeper than that.

The Archbishop stressed that the government have no excuse for what is currently happening in the country saying that they should stop giving excuses.

Onayekan further stated that if there are plans from any quarters to destroy the country, it would not work.