Wife of the governor of Osun state, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has charged parents particularly mothers on properupbringing of their children and wards.

Mrs Kafayat Oyetola stated this while presenting gifts to the first babies of the year in the state.

The first baby who weighed 3.2kg was delivered at the state hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo through normal delivery at 1am to the family of Mr and Mrs Opeyemi lbrahim and Olamilekan Ibrahim.

The second baby who was delivered at 11pm. on the New Year’s Eve to the family of Mr and Mrs Awosusi, and other three new born babies including a set of twins received various gifts from the first lady

Represented by wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bose Oyebamiji, the first lady admonished parents of the babies to take good care of the children and raise them to become better Persons in life.