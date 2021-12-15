Kaduna State House of Assembly member killed by unknown gunmen

A member of the Kaduna state house of Assembly, Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Kaduna State.

The Clerk, Kaduna state House of Assembly confirmed the incident to pressmen in Kaduna state on Wednesday.

Rilwanu Aminu was the lawmaker representing Giwa West Constituency at the state House of Assemble and also the current Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Rural Development.

Efforts to reach the Police authorities in the state were yet yield positive results as at the time of filling this report.