Further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for.

The missing students include males and females.

In an earlier update, citizens were informed that troops rescued 180 with about 30 still missing.

But the number of those abducted is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males.

The Kaduna State Government says it is maintaining close communication with the management of the College.

It says efforts are being sustained by security agencies towards tracking the missing students.