Armed bandits have killed nine citizens in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna state.

The bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road in Birnin Gwari where they shot six people to death.

They further killed two more people at Ungwan Maje, also in Birnin Gwari.

Another attack was then launched on Kwama village in Giwa local government area, and one person killed after he resisted attempts to kidnap him.