Twenty three persons have been killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna state.

The attacks on soft targets occurred around the state’s boundaries with neighboring states.

In Birnin Gwari, ten citizens were killed in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, in Kutemeshi ward.

Three others were injured in the process.

The attacks had similar approaches across the other local government areas.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks, and sent condolences to the families that lost loved ones.

He offers prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain and speedy recovery for the injured.