Kaduna State Government, has established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May 2021, with Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired Judge as chairman.

This is revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye.

According to the statement, other members of the Commission include, former Attorney-General of Cross River state Eyo Ekpo, ex Attorney General of Kaduna state, Mrs Joan Jatau-Kadiya, former Assistant General of NLC and Deputy National Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chom Bagu.

The Special Adviser explained that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry is constituted based on the 1999 Constitution and the Commissions of Inquiry Law CAP 34, Laws of Kaduna State1991.

The Inquiry has 14 terms of reference including ascertaining the legality of the warning strike, the actions of various persons and organisations.

The Commission would also determine whether such actions amount to any breach of of the Trade Union Act, the Trade Disputes Act, the Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act, the Miscellaneous Offenses Act, the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Law and Penal Code Law of Kaduna State and other laws.

It will ascertain the economic losses incurred during the strike, assign responsibility for actions and make recommendations for appropriate actions, including civil remedies, criminal prosecution and policy measures.

The statement points out that Section 7 of the Commissions of Inquiry Law grants the Judicial Commission of Inquiry the power to summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence and to issue a warrant to compel the attendance of anyone so summoned.