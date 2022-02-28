Kaduna Government calls for vigilance against explosives, Terrorists

The Kaduna State Government is calling on residents in the state to be cautious and vigilant against Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED) which may planted by terrorists.

This follows a confirmation by Police authorities in the state that an explosion from an IED, planted by suspected terrorists occurred in Kabala West community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis on Sunday night.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, issued the ‘critical advisory’ on Monday, warning that terrorists may now target public places with explosive devices.

He however noted that security agencies are working hard to address the situation and ensure that residents are not harmed or their properties destroyed.

But he is calling on residents to remain watchful against suspicious persons loitering or packages seemingly abandoned in strategic places.