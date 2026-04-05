The Kaduna State Police Command has clarified that the explosion which occurred on Sunday involving a Liquefied Natural Gas-powered luxury bus at the Lagos Garage Terminus in the Mando area of Kaduna State was caused by an overfilled gas cylinder.A luxury LNG-powered bus exploded early Sunday at the Lagos Garage…...

The Kaduna State Police Command has clarified that the explosion which occurred on Sunday involving a Liquefied Natural Gas-powered luxury bus at the Lagos Garage Terminus in the Mando area of Kaduna State was caused by an overfilled gas cylinder.A luxury LNG-powered bus exploded early Sunday at the Lagos Garage Terminus in the Mando area of Kaduna State, causing panic among commuters and traders.

The Kaduna State Police Command says the blast was not a bomb attack, but the result of a gas-powered bus whose tank ruptured after being overfilled.

Authorities say the vehicle, operated by a transport company, was severely damaged in the incident.

The explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, drew a swift response from emergency services.

Police also confirm that no casualties were recorded during the incident.

The damaged vehicle has since been evacuated, while normal business activities have resumed at the motor park.

Security agencies are continuing investigations and have urged the public to remain calm and disregard misleading reports circulating on social media.