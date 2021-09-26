Kaduna abduction: Ten more students of Bethel college regain freedom

At least ten additional student abducted from Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Details are still sketchy but reliable sources say they were released early Sunday morning.

The Kaduna State government and Police authorities are yet to comment on this development as at the time of filling this report.

We recall that 121 students were abducted at Bethel Baptist College in Chikun local government area of the state, when gunmen invaded the school July 5 2021.

Two security operatives were killed in the process.

The latest development, brings the total number of recovered students to one hundred and ten . At least eleven others are still in the custody of the bandits.

The students’ release comes three days after Nigerian police in Abuja displayed three bandits related to the Bethel Baptist College attack.