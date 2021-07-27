Four additional students kidnapped from Kaduna’s Bethel Baptist College have regained their freedom.

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Hayab, told newsmen that they escaped from the bandits late Sunday night.

This latest development brings the total number of freed students to 38 out of the 121 who were abducted from the school July 5.

28 students were earlier released on Sunday after negotiations were made with the bandits.

The school management and parent of the abducted students are still hoping for the safe return of 83 students who are still being held captive by their abductors.