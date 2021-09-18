Just In: Ten more Bethel Baptist College Students regain freedom

At least ten additional student abducted from Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Details are still sketchy but reliable sources say they were released on Saturday and would be handed over to their Parents.

The Kaduna State government and Police authorities are yet to comment on this development as at the time of filling this report.

TVC News recall that 121 students were abducted at Bethel Baptist College in Chikun local government area of the state, when gunmen invaded the school July 5 2021.

Two security operatives were killed in the process.

The latest development, brings the total number of recovered students to one hundred. At least least twenty-one others are still in the custody of the bandits.