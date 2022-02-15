Just In: Reps probe cause(s) of petrol scarcity

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the cause(s) of petrol scarcity across the country.

The importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirits into the country has caused scarcity of the product across the with a litre sold between N250 and N300 in many places.

Meanwhile, members of the house of representatives will vote on clause by clause amendment to 1999 Constitution on Wednesday.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has translitted the 2022 Supplementary Budget to House of representatives for consideration.