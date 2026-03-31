The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party (LP). Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, announced his exit from the ruling party on Tuesday, citing a renewed commitment to grassroots service…...

The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, announced his exit from the ruling party on Tuesday, citing a renewed commitment to grassroots service and political inclusion.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, the lawmaker said he is “answering a higher call to serve my people with sincerity, humility, and commitment” through the Labour Party.

Beyond the defection, Agbese framed his move as part of a broader effort to reposition the party in Benue, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with his new role.

The statement reads: “Today, with a heart full of gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose, I formally announce my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party, answering a higher call to serve my people with sincerity, humility, and commitment. I have been warmly received by my esteemed colleagues in the House of Representatives who are members of the party from across the country into the LP — where Papa, Mama and Pikin dey house.

“Guided by the exemplary leadership mantra of our distinguished National Chairman, Her Excellency, Senator Nenadi Usman, I feel honoured to be a member of such a modest assembly of patriots. Being the highest political office holder of the party from Benue State, I perfectly understand the task of building and re-energising the party for victory across board.

“Therefore, our membership will be anchored on inclusiveness, mutual respect, and the recognition that every member — both old and new — has a vital role to play in building a stronger and more united party. I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to my brothers, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, Chairman of the National Convention/Congresses Planning Committee, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh Mascot, Hon. Amobi Ogah, Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. Jese Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and indeed all Labour Party members for the warm reception I have received so far.

“I call on all fellow LABOURERS in Benue State to join hands with us to deepen the party’s leadership ideology and philosophy as we collectively build the Benue of our dream.

“The Labour Party is one indivisible family. Together, we shall move forward in unity and purpose.

“May I also thank my supporters and associates for equally finding the Labour Party as a credible vehicle for the actualisation of our lofty ideals. As we embark on this new journey, let us remain steadfast in our resolve to build a Nigeria where hope is restored, voices are heard, and every citizen can truly thrive. Together, with faith, humility, and collective sacrifice, we shall rise to greatness.”