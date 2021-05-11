The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command has again paraded a three-man syndicate over alleged theft and vandalization of public facilities in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

This is coming barely two weeks after 26 suspected were arrested for the same offence.

The command’s public relations officer, Mr. Babawale Afolabi said the suspects were caught along Stella- Obasanjo way in Ilorin metropolis while vandalizing expensive electrical armored cables, generating set and water-pumping machines worth about five hundred thousand naira.

He noted that their action must have put some communities into darkness.

The lead suspect, Muhammed Zaradeen who spoke in Hausa language confessed to the crime claiming he engaged in stealing for the first time.