Just In: Gunmen rape, kill woman in Ondo

Some yet to be identified assailants have reportedly gang raped and killed a middle-aged woman, Mrs Roseline Joguntan at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State.

The victim, a fruit seller was killed at her family farm at the weekend in Zion area of Igbokoda.

It was gathered that the deceased as usual went to the farm to gather fruits for her business on the fateful day with one of her children, but met her untimely death.

.Spokesperson of the state Command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident.

She said the deceased’s husband said when he could not reach his wife on phone, he went to the farm to check on her, but found her lifeless body in the pool of blood.

However, contrary reports said the assailants were suspected Hausa-Fulani herdsmen who have also dominated the area to carry out series of evils and killings.

According to residents, the woman was gang-raped and killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. They claimed no sooner than the incident happened, some herdsmen were seen vacating the town en masse.