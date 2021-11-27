Just In: Gunmen abduct, rape 10 women in Niger community

Ten women have been kidnapped in Shiroro local government area of Niger and been forcefully raped in an unknown bandits camp.

Chairman of the council Suleiman Chukuba disclosed this to newsmen in Kuta the headquarters of the council.

He further made a distinction between the operation of Boko Haram terrorist and bandits in their communities.

He said the Boko Haram group are targeted at fighting governmental authorities, instituting their own government in their villages and recruiting young people while bandits engage in cattle rustling kidnapping, and killings.

Thus far more than 500 communities in the local government are under the control of terrorist