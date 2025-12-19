The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2026 budget and it’s now ready for presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly. This was disclosed in a terse statement by the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Friday, December 19. The st...

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2026 budget and it’s now ready for presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly.

This was disclosed in a terse statement by the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Friday, December 19.

The statement reads: “The Federal Executive Council has approved the 2026 Budget and it is now ready for presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly, this afternoon by the President, Commander In Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

Recall that TVC News Digital had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conveyed an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, ahead of presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The meeting comes hours after the President formally notified the National Assembly of his intention to present the 2026 budget estimates at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking at the opening of the Council meeting, explained that the session was convened to give final approval to the 2026 budget proposals before submission to lawmakers. He described the meeting as necessary to “put the stamp of approval” on the budget estimates.