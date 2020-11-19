Peter Eromosele Adene, an #EndSARS protester, has been released from Police Custody after spending 12 days.

The video of his release was shared via twitter on Thursday by Moe Odele, one of the lawyers who provided legal aid to the protesters.

UPDATE: Eromosele Adene speaking after he was released from @PoliceNG custody. pic.twitter.com/MWTr1oEnk3 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) November 19, 2020

Eromosele was arrested on November 7 by the Police in Lagos.

He was released from police detention on the order of a Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of the state.