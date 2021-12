An unspecified number of people were killed with several others sustaining gunshot injuries when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state.

Klangar is a community in Askira Uba Local Council where the Deputy Speaker Borno State House of Assembly hails from.

Sources say the insurgents also completely razed down the residence of the District Head of the village as well as other residential houses, vehicles, and shops.