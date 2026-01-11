A fresh video has surfaced showing two men, reportedly abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, appealing for urgent help. One of the victims has been identified as Honourable Hassan Biu Miringa, a former Vice Chairman of Biu Local Government Area. The two men were kidnapped on Decemb...

A fresh video has surfaced showing two men, reportedly abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, appealing for urgent help.

One of the victims has been identified as Honourable Hassan Biu Miringa, a former Vice Chairman of Biu Local Government Area.

The two men were kidnapped on December 17, 2025, while travelling from Miringa to Maiduguri.

In the video cited by TVC News correspondent on Sunday, the abductees revealed that their captors are demanding a ransom of 150,000 dollars each, amounting to 300,000 dollars, approximately ₦423 million for their release.

Speaking in the footage, one of the victims said they were abducted around 2:30 p.m., but confirmed they are still alive.

“We were abducted on our way from Miringa to Maiduguri. Alhamdulillah, we are alive. We are calling on the government and well-meaning individuals to come to our rescue,” he said.

The victims made a direct appeal to prominent leaders from the area, including the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, as well as Honourable Mukhtar Betara Aliyu, Honourable Sule Ali Rimi, Honourable Yakubu Gambo Kimba, and Alhaji Musa Dogo Biu, urging them to intervene.

“We are pleading with them to help us. We are their sons. They have demanded 150,000 dollars each. We want to regain our freedom and be reunited with our families,” the victim added.

There has been no official response yet from security agencies or the Borno State Government regarding the video or the ransom demand.