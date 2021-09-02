Just In: Bandits return five abducted GDSS Kaya students in Zamfara

Five of the seventy three Students and staff of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun local government area abducted by Bandits have returned home.

The students were returned back home by some of the bandits who abducted them Wednesday morning.

Confirming the development to TVC News via telephone, the former councilor representing Kaya ward in Maradun local government Yahaya Kaya said his daughter Amina Yahaya was among the students released by the bandits.

According to him, the five students were taken back to their hometown Kaya, around one o’clock Thursday morning and they are in good health condition.

“We Pray others too will regain their freedom soon with being hurt or ransom paid” he added.

It would be recalled that seventy three Students and staff of Government Day Secondary school Kaya in Maradun local government area were kidnaped Wednesday morning by heavily armed bandits.