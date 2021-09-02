Breaking News

Just In: Bandits return five abducted GDSS Kaya students in Zamfara

Leave a comment

Five of the seventy three Students and staff of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun local government area abducted by Bandits have returned home.

The students were returned back home by some of the bandits who abducted them Wednesday morning.

Confirming the development to TVC News via telephone, the former councilor representing Kaya ward in Maradun local government Yahaya Kaya said his daughter Amina Yahaya was among the students released by the bandits.

According to him, the five students were taken back to their hometown Kaya, around one o’clock Thursday morning and they are in good health condition.

“We Pray others too will regain their freedom soon with being hurt or ransom paid” he added.

It would be recalled that seventy three Students and staff of Government Day Secondary school Kaya in Maradun local government area were kidnaped Wednesday morning by heavily armed bandits.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Muslims commence Ramadan fast today

TVCN
May 6, 2019

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts today, Monday (more…)

N202 million lost daily in revenue due to pipeline line vandalism-SPDC

TVCN
Sep 11, 2019

https://youtu.be/yq0PBH8RQDw

Customs strike force seizes 11 truckload of rice, contraband

TVCN
Sep 21, 2018

The Strike Force Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized 11 truck-load of smuggled foreign parboiled…

Wrestling: Agiomor books first ever Olympic ticket

TVCN
Apr 6, 2021

Ekerekeme Agiomor will be the only Nigerian male wrestler at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Court frees two remaining suspects in Ozubulu Church killings

13 Apr 2019 12.42 pm

A state high court sitting in Awka has discharged…

Continue reading

BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Businessman in Sokoto

24 Sep 2019 10.35 am

Some suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped abusinessman,…

Continue reading

Security forces rescue 30 out of 40 abducted persons in Katsina, 10 still missing

10 May 2021 4.17 pm

Gunmen have abducted some 40 worshippers…

Continue reading