Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff while Mr. Olabode Richard is appointed as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary while Mr Olabode Richard is a practicing broadcast Journalist .

The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.