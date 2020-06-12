Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege said he finds great lessons and inspiration in the struggles and sacrifices of the country’s great heroes past, including the late MKO Abiola and his wife, Kudirat.

According to him, Strengthened by lessons from the past, life is better lived looking forward.

He said he has pragmatically chosen to keep the spirit of the people’s June 12 aspirations alive through vigorous pursuit of populist grassroots development in his constituency, and in his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Constitution review.

He says he is not only determined to ensure a more robust democratic growth but the empowerment of the hitherto voiceless majority, especially the women and youth.