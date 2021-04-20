The Nigeria Governors Forum has announced that the implementation of the financial autonomy for judiciary and state legislative assemblies will commence by the end of May this year.

This assurance was given after a meeting between the Chief of Staff to the President, the Solicitor General of the Federation, representatives of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Plateau and Ekiti states.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi appealed to members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria to suspend their ongoing strike in the interest of the federation.