The trial of former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team Abdulrasheed Maina and his son Faisal Maina at the federal high court Abuja has been stalled for the sixth time.

Registrar of the court announced that the day’s sitting would not go on because the judge was indisposed and consequently adjourned all cases slated to later dates.

Although Mr. Maina’s son, Faisal Maina who is facing a three-count charge of operating a fictitious account and money laundering was in court, he alleged he was attacked on Monday at 8.pm in Gwaripa by some men who were wearing police uniforms.

This he said was due to the fact that his father Abudlrasheed Maina has been absent from court due to ill health but the prosecution had alleged that he has jumped bail.

Tvcnews placed a call to the public relations officer of the FCT Command, Mariam Yusuf she said the command did not receive any order from the of the court to arrest Mr. Faisal, and no attempt was made in that regard.

Abudlrasheed Maina is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering, operating fictitious accounts, and other fraudulent activities