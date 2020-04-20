Professional boxer Anthony Joshua has named six opponents he wants to face before the end of his career, including Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and some people that might surprise you.

The unified WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight champion reeled off a list of fighters he hopes to square off with in the future during a lockdown interview with Sky Sports. They include:

Deontay Wilder

Wilder is the former WBC heavyweight champion, only recently dethroned by Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion and sits as AJ’s WBO mandatory challenger.

Tyson Fury

Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion and previously held the WBA, IBF & WBO belts now belonging to AJ.

Adam Kownacki

Kownacki was a highly touted rising heavyweight until his recent loss to Robert Helenius.

Luis Ortiz

Ortiz twice challenged Wilder for his WBC belt and twice lost by KO.

Jarrell Miller

Miller was supposed to face AJ for his US debut last year but failed multiple drug tests and so was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr.