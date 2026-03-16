The Borno State Police Command has confirmed an attempted infiltration by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at Ajilari Cross, Kofa area of outskirt Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Damboa-Maiduguri road, in the Damboa Local Government Area. A viral video circulating on social media shows Borno State residents cheering security…...

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed an attempted infiltration by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at Ajilari Cross, Kofa area of outskirt Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Damboa-Maiduguri road, in the Damboa Local Government Area.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Borno State residents cheering security and military personnel after they successfully repelled an attack by insurgents.

In a Monday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 0000hrs in Ajilari Cross, Kofa (MMC) and 0100hrs along the Damboa–Maiduguri road axis in Damboa LGA, when suspected terrorists attempted to infiltrate the areas.

The statement reads, “In a swift and coordinated response, joint security operatives who were already on heightened alert engaged the insurgents and successfully repelled the attacks, forcing the terrorists to retreat.

“During the operations, no casualties were recorded among security personnel or civilians. However, the insurgents are believed to have suffered casualties and injuries, though the exact figures are yet to be confirmed.”

The Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, reassures residents of the Command’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property and maintaining peace across the state.

He further urges members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid spreading unverified information, and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.