Joint Border patrol team seizes 550 rounds of live ammunition in Benue

The Joint Borders Patrol Team, sector three, has intercepted 550 rounds of live ammunition in Adikpo, Benue state.

The ammunitions were coming from Onitsha, Anambra state on the way to Taraba state before they were intercepted in Benue state.

The coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team, section 3, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Ilorin.

He said the ammunitions and suspects have been handed over to the Benue state command of the Nigerian Police Force.

The team also made 49 other seizures between August and December with duty paid value of twenty-nine million naira.

These include 1,251 Jerry cans of petrol seized along the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, 751 bags of foreign parboiled rice used vehicles as well as smuggled used cloths.