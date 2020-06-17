The Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, has threatened a national strike.

This comes barely 48 hours after resident doctors began an indefinite nationwide industrial action.

The Union sent two separate protest letters to the federal government stating its grievances.

JOHESU is not in tune with a government circular altering the COVID-19 special hazard allowances to its members and the internship allowances approved for Resident doctors.

In the separate letters addressed to the Minister of Health, and copied the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Labour and Employment and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, the union said while N48 billion naira has been released for payment of 2017 internship allowance for Resident doctors, its members have been left in the cold.

JOHESU warns that its members may be forced to embark on an indefinite strike if their grievances are not immediately resolved.