The Jigawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property as heavy rainfall and potential flooding threaten several parts of the state.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently forecasted above-normal rainfall in flood-prone areas, prompting state authorities to intensify precautionary efforts.

Speaking during an inspection of embankment projects across riverine communities in Auyo, Kafin Hausa, and Miga Local Government Areas, the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Flood Mitigation, Alhaji Hamza Muhammad Hadejia — represented by his vice and Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Inclusion and Flood Response — said early intervention remains a top priority for the administration.

“Governor Umar Namadi’s government has taken proactive steps to strengthen flood defences.

“Our aim is to protect lives, farmland, and critical infrastructure,” he said.

The inspection covered key sites along river basins in Tsidir, Agin, Matsa, Sorakin, Jiyan, Tage, Turabu, and Tandanu.

These communities are considered high-risk zones based on NiMet’s seasonal climate predictions.

Alhaji Hamza said the committee had initiated major desilting works and constructed embankments across vulnerable areas.

He called on local residents to support the government’s efforts, stressing that community cooperation is vital in achieving long-term results.

Community leaders have welcomed the intervention.

Speaking on behalf of affected residents, the Village Head of Turabu, Alhaji Shu’aibu Saje; the Community Development Chairman, Sani Barde; and a former councillor, Umar Jiyan, expressed gratitude to the state government and local councils.

They acknowledged improvements in rural infrastructure, including access to clean water, electricity, schools, healthcare facilities, roads, and support for agriculture.

The village head thanked the governor and local authorities for prioritising safety of the people.

He added that support will be continually given to the government in its flood control efforts.

Jigawa is among the states most affected by seasonal flooding in Nigeria. In 2022, floods displaced more than 100,000 people in the state, damaging crops, homes, and public assets.

Officials say this year’s early response is part of a broader strategy to improve resilience, enhance food security, and create rural jobs.