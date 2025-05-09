The deteriorating state of the Jebba Bridge, a vital link between southern and northern Nigeria, is causing great concerns among travellers.

Many people believe the structure will soon become a death trap if immediate action is not taken.

At the heart of the problem is a deteriorating expansion joint, which has produced apparent separation and damage along segments of the bridge.

The Jebba Bridge is an important route for travelers and big vehicles delivering products between the north and southwest areas. Commuters say the bridge has been in disrepair for more than two years and is still deteriorating.

They are now urging the Federal Government to accelerate repairs before the situation worsens.

Experts warn that if left uncontrolled, a broken expansion joint might cause bridge deck separation, water penetration, and structural collapse.