Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Deputy Chief of Staff on General Administration, Barrister Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, is dead.

He was aged 54.

Reports say he died Friday night after a brief illness and will be buried today, Saturday in Ilobu town.

Governor Oyetola, has personally condoled with the family. In a tweet, he described the Mr Adebisi’s death as a personal loss to him and the government he heads.

He described the deceased as a dependable aide who carried out any assignment given to him with dispatch and with little or no supervision.

“I share this moment of grief with the family of late Mr. Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, my Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Administration. His death is a personal loss of a dependable aide with deep sense of patriotism, loyalty& commitment.

Governor Oyetola saluted the late Adebisi’s forthrightness, deep sense of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to his government and the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

“My deep condolences also to the people of Ilobu, APC, political class, government as well as the entire state. Late Adebisi will be sorely missed & it is my prayer that Allah grants him aljanat firadaus & give all of us the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss” he said.