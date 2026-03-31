The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination mock test conducted on Saturday, March 28, offering candidates an early assessment ahead of the main examination scheduled for April 16. In a statement signed by its Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin,…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination mock test conducted on Saturday, March 28, offering candidates an early assessment ahead of the main examination scheduled for April 16.

In a statement signed by its Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday, the Board disclosed that candidates who participated in the exercise can check their results using their registered phone numbers.

JAMB noted that out of 224,597 candidates who registered for the mock exercise, 152,586 successfully sat for the examination across 989 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide, while several centres affected by technical issues have been delisted

“The board added, “JAMB disclosed that more than 20 CBT centres affected by technical issues during the exercise have been delisted due to operational deficiencies.”

The Board also cautioned candidates against falling victim to fraudulent individuals or groups, especially on WhatsApp, who claim to manipulate or inflate examination scores. JAMB emphasised that such claims are false and constitute criminal activity.

“Candidates found engaging in such practices risk having their registration cancelled, while results may be withheld or withdrawn where infractions are detected,” JAMB warned.

The main UTME is scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 16, 2026.