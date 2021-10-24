Jailbreak: Governor Makinde orders deployment of security operatives to critical assets

Governor Seyi Makinde has reacted to the attack on Abolongo Correctional Facility Oyo by gunmen.

The governor in a state broadcast on Saturday night called for calm stating that all security agencies in the state have been placed on high alert, and that the state will do everything possible to protect its citizens and all state and national assets.

He advised all state citizens to remain vigilant and to contact the Security Emergency Number 615 if they see any unusual movement of people or activity, emphasising the call to action, “if you see something, say something.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor commiserated with the families of the two slain security agents: a corporal of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Burst, and an Operative of the Oyo State Amotekun Corps.

Makinde had previously paid a visit to Shukurat Omoba, an Amotekun Corp employee who was injured in the incident and is currently in serious condition at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

Armed gunmen had on Friday around 10:30 p.m., raided the Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo town with explosive and deadly weapons, freeing several convicts and killing two security personnel on the spot.

The governor further urged citizens of the state to dismiss social media rumors regarding the attack, noting that the police had launched an inquiry into the incident.

“I appeal to you, the good people of Oyo State, to remain calm. We are aware of the various speculations going round especially on social media regarding the reason for this attack. I urge you all to disregard any such rumours as the authorities are still investigating the matter.”

“Rest, assured that we will continue to do everything we are constitutionally allowed to do to secure our state,” Makinde added.