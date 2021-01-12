Ahmed Wadada, Chairman, Pan Nigeria Limited, has described as shameful, Nigeria’s inability to manufacture f=vehicles despite its potential.
Wadada, a member of the House of Representatives, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking on the review of the Automobile Tariff.
“It is shameful enough for Nigeria, not to have gotten to the level of manufacturing of vehicles. ” It is a shame that we are still where we are”
" It is a shame that we are still where we are" – House of Reps member, Ahmed Wadada, Chairman, Pan Nigeria Limited, says while speaking on the review of Nigeria's Automobile Tariff pic.twitter.com/86UF9u954z
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 12, 2021