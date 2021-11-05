ISWAP Ambushes Travellers, abduct 7 Security Personnel, Free Others in Borno

More facts have emerged on how terrorists, suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West African Province detained seven security personnel in Borno state.

The security personnel, were abducted by the ISWAP on November 2, 2021 along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, following an ambush.

The terrorists, who were said to be armed and dressed in military uniforms staged the ambush at Tamsukawu village in Kaga Local Government of Borno, 7km away from Ngamdu a Super Camp of the Nigerian Military.

An eyewitness Isamil Bakura who luckily escaped the ambush, disclosed that the terrorists also intercepted 31 persons on seven vehicles that were heading to Maiduguri.

The Military is yet to issue a statement regarding this development