The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it has floated a security outfit codenamed Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the people of Southeast and South south geopolitical zones from herdsmen attack.

According the group, the realization of the sovereign state of Biafra would be legitimately accomplished without violence, according to a release by its spokesman, Mr. Emma Powerful.

He said, “Nigerian security agents are advised to refrain from any harassment or confrontation with the outfit because it’s not after them, but out to deal with terrorists rampaging our communities.

“IPOB has no plan to forcefully declare Biafra but is rather working hard towards the restoration of Biafra through a referendum in accordance with international laws. We can’t watch helplessly while those we are agitating to liberate from bondage are gradually being eliminated by terrorists.”

Mr. Powerful said the special security network was not an army but a vigilance group in the mold of Amotekun which was operational in the Southwest geopolitical zone.

The group accused governors of Southeast and South south states of failure to float a regional security outfit like their counterparts in the Southwest in spite of the worsening insecurity in the country.

He described ESN as a child of necessity born to cover up the weakness of “our political leaders who have lost the courage to protect our people,” while calling on Nigeria’s security agents to restrain from harassing or confronting.

IPOB also condemned brutality by the police and army in the area and urged them to instead channel their energies to combating insecurity.

The group said it would release distress call numbers to members of the public who were in emergency situations.