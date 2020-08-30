It’s fifty-five days since Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the EFCC honoured an Invitation by a Commission of Enquiry over allegations of misconduct.

A lot has transpired since the panel commenced sitting with a former president of the court of appeal – justice ayo salami presiding.

Ibrahim Magu has stated that the release of the purported interim report did not emanate from the panel.

His Lawyer Mr Wahab Shittu, disclosed this development this evening quoting Justice Ayo Salami, as ruling on his application against the media report.

Mister Shittu said he confronted the panel over the release of the alleged interim report which had received publicity and is asking the panel to take judicial notice and necessary actions against the purveyors of the fabricated report.

On the propriety of the report, Ibrahim Magu’s lawyer quoted justice Salami who is believed to have said that the report is based on a ‘figment of the authors’ imagination’

A source told TVC that the Chairman of the panel said “What should concern you and your client is what the chairman said. Inviting the promoters of the story will not serve any useful purpose as they will not disclose their sources of the story’

It will be recalled that Ibrahim Magu was arrested on the sixth of July and ushered before the panel. President Muhammadu Buhari signed the letter of instrument three days before naming the panel as a Commission of Enquiry to look into alleged mismanagement of recovered assets against the acting chairman of the EFCC.

The panel has to date sat for forty days 40 days excluding weekends and public holidays.