One person has been killed and thirty three others abducted by bandits in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Five other persons were also injured after the bandits attacked the town Wednesday night.

District head of the town, Sabiu Suleiman, confirmed this when a delegation from the Kaduna state government and a joint team of security personnel visited the affected communities on Thursday to assess the situation.

He says the bandits broke into the town around 9:30PM and started shooting sporadically in an operation than lasted for over an hour before security personnel arrived.

Residents of the area are now worried at the attacks despite the presence of five security formations in the area.

Security personnel say the attacks were possible because the bandits had informants among community members.

But they assure the residents of their commitment to securing lives and property.

They however want them to support security agencies with credible intelligence.