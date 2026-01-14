The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed deep condolences to the people and government of Kogi State over the passing of veteran journalist, astute politician, and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed. In a Wednesday statement signed...

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed deep condolences to the people and government of Kogi State over the passing of veteran journalist, astute politician, and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris described the deceased as “a true patriot who believed in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, the Minister described his death as a huge loss to the Nigerian media, a profession the deceased devoted over five decades of his life to, advancing ethical reporting and investigative journalism, and telling the truth to power, even during the dark days of the military junta.

“Late Yakubu Mohammed stood tall as an icon of media practice, pioneering a new era and establishing the institution of investigative journalism in Nigeria, which has become the watchdog of public service and governance in our constitutional democracy.

“Alongside his co-founders at Newswatch, their footprints and accomplishments have continued to inspire younger generations to not only pick up their pens but also drive socio-political change in society through their inks,” Idris stated.

The Minister also described Yakubu as a brave heart who showed courage in the face of fear, and a change maker who used his intellect to advance greater public good, particularly during his stint as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Idris prays for the repose of the deceased soul and calls on all bereaved to take pride and solace in the legacies he left behind, as chronicled in his memoir, “Beyond Expectations”, launched in November 2025.