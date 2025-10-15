The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lauded Borno State’s resistance to challenges, describing the state as “Nigeria’s most resilient state and one that has mastered the art of overcoming challenges.” According to a statement signed by Rabiu I...

According to a statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, made available to TVC, Idris stated this in Maiduguri on Wednesday, during a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Umar Isa Kadafur, as part of activities marking the meeting of the APC Commissioners of Information Forum.

“Borno state is clearly Nigeria’s most resilient state, against the backdrop of the severe challenges it has experienced in the last decade,” said Idris.

The people of Borno, the Minister added, must indeed be praised by all Nigerians for their steadfastness and their ability to always bounce back from difficult situations.

“The people of Borno state symbolise the strength and the staying power that Nigerians are imbued with, and it is therefore appropriate for all other Nigerians to not only praise the citizens of the state, but speak proudly of their ability to overcome challenges,” said Idris.