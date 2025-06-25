The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 110 political associations applying for registration as political parties as of Monday, 23rd June, 2025.

In a review of the applications, INEC noted several procedural irregularities. According to the Commission, 40 of the associations submitted applications without naming a protem national secretary, five omitted the protem chairman, while seven lacked both. Four groups failed to provide an official address, and one did not include a logo—violations of INEC’s guidelines.

One of the more politically significant applications is from the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), reportedly backed by a coalition of prominent political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. However, there is already another group—the Advanced Democratic Alliance—that shares the same acronym.

Inconsistencies were also observed in the applications of New Green Generation Party, New Green Congress, and New Green Coalition Party, all of which listed the same protem chairman, Mallam Idris A. Abdulkarim, and secretary, Ambassador Crystal Ikechukwu Ogun.

The Republican Party of Nigeria submitted two applications under different names and leadership. Similarly, two different applications were filed for a party named Obedient People’s Party, raising concerns over duplication.

Other associations submitted forms via legal representatives without disclosing the names of their proposed officers, which contravenes the Commission’s registration requirements.

The list includes a wide range of associations, many with patriotic or reformist themes. Some notable names include:

Key of Freedom Party

Absolute Congress

United Social Democrats Party

Movement of the People

Progressive Obedient Party

Great Nigeria Party

Village Intelligence Party

Democratic Leadership Party

Young Democratic Congress

Reset Nigeria

Save Nigeria People Party

Coalition for Nigerian Democrats

People’s Emancipation Party

INEC has yet to indicate how many of the applications meet the full legal and administrative criteria for registration, but sources within the Commission suggest a thorough screening process will follow.

Observers say the high number of applications reflects both growing political interest and the fragmentation of Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the next general elections.