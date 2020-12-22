Jarigbe Agom has been issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

The short ceremony took place at the Abuja INEC Headquarters.

Recall that INEC had earlier issued a Certificate of Return to Stephen Odey after the December 5 by-election.

Both Jarigbe and Odey were contesting the Peoples Democratic Party ticket before the election. But an appeal court suit No. CV/77/2020 brought about the issuance of Certificate of Return to Jarigbe.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had declared Jarigbe as the duly nominated candidate of the PDP and the rightful winner of the election against Odey who was earlier declared winner by INEC and sworn in by the Senate.

The court further ordered INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to Jarigbe and withdraw the one earlier issued to Odey.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who presented the certificate to Senator Jarigbe Agom on behalf of the commission, said as a law abiding institution, INEC has no choice but to comply with the court order.