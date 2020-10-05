Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmood is set to meet with stakeholders ahead of Saturday’s Govenorship election in Ondo State.



Those expected at the meeting are all the heads of security agencies in the state.

The military says it will deploy between 200 and 300 soldiers to the coastal areas which have been identified as hot spots.

INEC had in September met with the traditional rulers in Ondo state for a hitch free governorship election in October.